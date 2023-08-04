Bollywood is no stranger to feuds, especially the Khan family, which includes Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz, and Sohail. The rift between Salim and Javed Akhtar is quite infamous and have carried out through the decades. However, time can heal the biggest wounds and the same is the case with this one. Arbaaz Khan has now revealed that the Salim-Javed feud is over, and the two have buried the hatchet.

The feud between the two was not personal. Rather, it was the success that drove them apart. Initially, the two were so close that they were hip to hip. But their journeys eventually took a turn and the two weren’t as close as they were. But that is all in the past, as per Arbaaz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arbaaz Khan told Bollywood Bubble, “Today they are in a very good space. We, as kids, would have never thought that Javed saab and dad would ever sit across each other and make a conversation. That day, dad wasn’t well and Javed saab called me up and asked me to give his updates. He even asked me to give him a date when he can come home and see dad.”

Salim-Javed rose to immense popularity after they collectively wrote ‘Sholay‘ which ended up becoming one of the biggest films in Bollywood. Arbaaz Khan continues explaining, “Javed saab came home and met him and spent two hours with him. It all seems so wonderful. Time is a great healer. People change, people forget and forgive, and they move on. And they make much stronger bonds. They communicate very often now. They speak over the phone very often and more so because dad is a little older than Javed saab so Javed saab keeps asking about dad’s wellbeing. Dad is much better now.”

Despite the beef between Salim and Javed, their families were always at peace with each other. Khan explains, “Whenever the kids have met, or we’ve met Javed saab, we’ve always been very cordial and we’ve always been very nice to each other. There has ever been any animosity or any anger or trying to prove something to the other. And time is a great healer.”

It’s good to know that the Bollywood legends are on good terms with each other.

Let us know and stay tuned for more at KoiMoi!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Na Ho Had An Indo-Pak Angle With An Alternate Version Of The Iconic Diary Scene Ft. Dialogues Like “Pyaar Ke Aage Jhukega, Bharat Ho Ya Pakistan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News