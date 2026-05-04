Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sachin Khedekar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and the team are roaring loud at the box office. The historical action drama has passed the Monday test with flying colors. Scroll below for the day 4 early trends!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 4 Early Estimates

The momentum is rocksteady as positive word of mouth spreads nationwide. According to early trends, Raja Shivaji collected 6-7 crore net on day 4, across all languages. It witnessed a 48% drop compared to 11.50 crore garnered on the working Saturday.

The total box office collection in India will land around 43-44 crore net after 4 days. It is moving closer to the 50 crore club, and this would be one of the easiest journeys towards a half-century in Marathi cinema. Riteish Deshmukh‘s directorial has covered over half its estimated budget of 75 crore. At such a strong pace, it may attain the success tag in the opening week itself!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 12.40 crore

Day 2: 11.50 crore

Day 3: 13 crore

Day 4: 6-7 crore (estimates)

Total: 43-44 crore

Becomes the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film of all time in India!

Drumrolls, please, because Raja Shivaji has surpassed as many as four Marathi films on the first Monday. The list includes Lai Bhaari, Pawankhind, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, and Natsamrat. It is now the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film in India.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films in India (net collection):

Sairat: 80.98 crore Baipan Bhari Deva: 76.92 crore Ved: 61.20 crore Raja Shivaji: 43-44 crore (estimates) Natsamrat: 42 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali: 40 crore Pawankhind: 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari: 37 crore Timepass: 33 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam: 28 crore

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