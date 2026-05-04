Raja Shivaji is enjoying all the limelight at the box office. The historical action drama is the most expensive film ever made. The trends are impressive, and it is now inches away from entering Riteish Deshmukh’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

How much has Raja Shivaji earned at the domestic box office?

Prem’s directorial roared loud in its opening weekend. It collected a whopping 37 crore, surpassing Thackeray’s biggest first weekend of 22.9 crore. Abhishek Bachchan and Genelia Deshmukh co-starrer also scored a hat-trick with its double-digit daily streak in the last 3 days.

Raja Shivaji is made at a reported cost of 75 crore. The risk was high considering no Marathi film is made on such high investments. But Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s co-production with Jio Studios is on the right track to become a box office success.

The trends are fantastic so far, and it has all the potential to become Marathi cinema’s first 100 crore grosser in India. All eyes are now on its hold on the first Monday. Fingers crossed!

All set to enter Riteish Deshmukh’s all-time highest-grossers in India!

The historical action drama is on a record-breaking spree, setting new milestones for Marathi cinema with every passing day. It is now only 10.71 crore away from surpassing the 2019 Bollywood film Marjaavaan and entering Riteish Deshmukh’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time.

Post that, it will be a battle against his 2022 Marathi romantic drama, Ved, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 61.20 crore net.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Housefull 4: 206 crore Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Total Dhamaal: 154.3 crore Housefull 3: 107.7 crore Housefull 2: 114 crore Ek Villain: 105.5 crore Housefull: 74.4 crore Humshakals: 63.72 crore Ved: 61.20 crore Marjaavaan: 47.71 crore

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