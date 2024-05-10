Shreyas Talpade is currently busy promoting his upcoming psychological thriller, Kartam Bhugtam. The actor is on an interview spree and is making exciting revelations about his movies and co-stars. From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Shreyas has worked with many top Bollywood actors. He’s been a key part of movies that featured them as leads and got to spend a lot of time with them.

In a new interview, Shreyas Talpade opened up about Akshay Kumar and how he checked on him after his heart attack. In December 2023, Shreyas suffered a massive heart attack and was admitted to the hospital. The Kartam Bhugtam star, also called the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star, is fiercely competitive.

Shreyas Talpade on Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty

The Golmaal Again actor revealed that Rohit Shetty would call his wife, Deepti, when he was unwell and ask about his health condition. “These are the things that make a relationship; otherwise, there is nothing. He was in touch with me every day. Him, Ahmed Khan, and Akshay Kumar were regularly in touch with my wife, asking her if she needed anything. They would come and meet her and would keep calling her,” shared Shreyas.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shreyas added, “These things are important. Akshay bhai is a fierce competitor when it comes to his screen space. He wants to be the best. Period. But off-screen, he is a great friend. He will do everything that it takes to make sure that you are okay.” Shreyas and Akshay Kumar have worked together in Housefull 2 and Entertainment.

Watch the Kartam Bhugtam Trailer Below

Earlier, Shreyas shared in an interview that he believes he might have suffered a heart attack due to the COVID-19 vaccine. Recently, reports came out that one of the vaccines causes blood clot issues in some people. Meanwhile, Kartam Bhugtam also stars Vijay Raaz and it is directed by Soham Shah. The film is slated to release in theatres on May 17, 2024.

