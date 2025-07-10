Chitrangda Singh has officially been cast as the female lead opposite Salman Khan in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan. The highly-awaited war drama would mark Salman and Chitrangda’s first onscreen collaboration. Director Apoorva Lakhia announced Chitrangda’s casting himself and revealed he has long wanted to work with the actress.

The filmmaker, known for his intense storytelling and gritty narratives, said Chitrangda Singh’s talent and powerful screen presence made her a perfect choice for the role. “I’ve always wanted to work with Chitrangda since I watched her amazing performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and then Bob Biswas,” he said. “We’re thrilled to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan,” Lakhia added.

Why Was Chitrangda Singh Cast As The Female Lead Of Salman Khan-Led Battle Of Galwan?

Insiders close to the production revealed that Lakhia was searching for an actress who could portray resilience, vulnerability, and emotional depth with equal finesse, and he found Chitrangda fit to be someone who could embody these qualities effortlessly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chitrangda Singh (@chitrangda)

The director was particularly impressed by some of Chitrangda’s photos taken at India Gate, where her natural poise and quiet grace perfectly reflected the essence of the character. Chitrangda Singh’s nuanced performance style and understated screen presence made her the ideal choice for the role.

Apoorva Lakhia himself said, “Chitrangda brings a rare blend of strength and sensitivity to the screen as her feminine side will match perfectly with Salman Sir’s brooding but quiet strength.”

What Else Is Known About The Battle Of Galwan So Far?

The Battle of Galwan is a war drama based on real-life events at the India-China border. It is shaping to be one of the year’s most anticipated movies for its powerful subject and fresh pairing. Expectations are sky-high with Salman Khan leading the charge and Chitrangda Singh joining the cast alongside a talented ensemble. Filming for the movie is expected to begin later this year.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa To Embrace Parenthood: Throwback To When The Maalik Star Wanted To Marry His Ladylove After Seeing Her In A Bold Advertisement!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News