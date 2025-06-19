Fans of superstar Salman Khan were in for a surprise when it was revealed that he would be sharing the screen space with Chitrangada Singh for his much-awaited project with director Apoorva Lakhia. The military action drama is based on true incidents. According to News Bytes, a source close to the production has revealed to India Today that Chitrangada will be playing the main female lead opposite the superstar. Here are 3 reasons why we feel that this fresh onscreen pair might be a breath of fresh air.

Age Appropriate Along With An Organic Appeal

Despite a 10-year age gap, it cannot be denied that the pair of Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh will look age-appropriate and have an organic appeal. In today’s times, the problematic age gap between the heroes and their heroines has been pointed out by many critics and the audience. It also looked extremely disturbing in the case of any romantic or intimate scenes. However, we feel that the fresh onscreen pair of Apoorva Lakhia’s film might change that.

Chitrangada Singh Being Still Underutilized By Bollywood

We still feel that Chitrangada Singh has been fiercely underutilized by the film industry. She is a brilliant combination of beauty and talent which has been reflected in her performances over the years. I feel, she deserves much better than just being reduced to flowerpot roles like the one she had in Housefull 5. We wish something like an Inkaar or Hazaron Khwaishein Aisi makes a resurgence in her filmography. And we feel, this upcoming movie opposite Salman Khan might be a game changer in her career as well.

Salman Khan-Chitrangada Singh’s Pairing Might Suit The Serious Tone Of The Film

The Apoorva Lakhia directorial is a gritty military drama based on real-life incidents. The movie has a serious tone and there might be heavy emotions of patriotism attached to it. In such a scenario, we think Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh’s fresh pairing might complement the theme of the film. It seems like a major callback to Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur’s pairing in the 2016 film, Airlift.

