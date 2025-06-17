Rishi Kapoor was a versatile actor whose charm made him a household name and a symbol of romance over the years. He is part of the Kapoor clan and once shared an unpleasant memory of a superstar while filming Bobby. The film, which Raj Kapoor directed, featured Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in leading roles. Keep scrolling for more.

Bobby, released in 1973, was Rishi’s first leading role and Dimple’s debut movie. It was a rage and is still deemed an iconic classic. The film reportedly introduced the teenage romance genre with the rich-poor clash backdrop, which became a prominent plot in the films after that.

Rishi Kapoor’s Unpleasant Memory of Rajesh Khanna During Bobby

An old report by The Indian Express revealed Rishi Kapoor’s excerpt from his autobiography. In it, the late actor shared a sour memory of Rajesh Khanna from when he and Dimple Kapadia were filming Bobby. It was Dimple’s only film in the 1970s, and she got married to Khanna while shooting Bobby. She did not return to films after Bobby for a long time.

Rishi Kapoor shared the incident and explained his dislike for Rajesh Khanna probably stemmed from there. He wrote, “No one really liked Rajesh Khanna in those days. I had seen him ridicule my father during an outdoor shoot of Bobby. Dimple was married to him by then, and my father had to seek his permission to film the remaining scenes with her. I had to see my father fawn over him.” He continued, “That unpleasant memory stayed with me, and I feared a repeat of such scenes if Kaka-ji joined the cast. Still, I have to concede that he was genuinely fond of Papa and would have given anything to have a Raj Kapoor film on his resume.”

Protested against Rajesh Khanna’s casting in Satyam Shivam Sundaram

The memory from Bobby’s sets stayed with Rishi for years, and he opposed casting Rajesh Khanna in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. He was not proud of that but later acknowledged it in person. He added that they discussed it during the making of Aa Ab Laut Chalen, the film he directed, in which he cast Khanna in an important role.

Rishi Kapoor died at 67

Rishi Kapoor has worked in tons of amazing movies over the decades, and his legacy lives through his work. He suffered from leukemia and passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67.

