Dimple Kapadia and Nana Patekar are two great performers who have given some notable films over the years. There were also rumors about their linkups; however, neither of them confirmed anything publicly. He is also known for his fierce tempers, and often, there was news about it in the media. His co-star Dimple once opened up about his dark side. Keep scrolling for the deets.

They have worked together in movies, including Krantiveer, Angaar, and Tum Milo Toh Sahi. Individually, they have done impressive films, but off-screen, Dimple and Nana also made the headlines for several reasons. The Welcome actor was even accused of inappropriate behavior by actress Tanushree Dutta. However, the actor consistently denied all allegations.

Several years ago, in an interview with NDTV [via Hindustan Times], Dimple Kapadia opened up about reuniting with Nana Patekar for their 2010 movie, Tum Milo Toh Sahi. The Tenet star not only called him obnoxious but also admitted to witnessing his dark side. The actress said, “I think he is obnoxious.” She further explained her controversial remark and added, “In a good way and a bad way. As far as his talent goes, there’s no match to him. He is an extremely talented man. When I see talent like him, sau khoon bhi maaf hai. Sab kuch maaf hai. Meri jaan bhi lelo.”

Dimple Kapadia continued, “That’s the effect he has on me. But, as a person with me, he has been very, very nice, kind, and a good friend. But I have also seen his terrible side…the dark side. We all have a dark side which is nicely and safely kept aside.”

Dimple Kapadia and Nana Patekar did not reunite again after that. On the professional front, Nana was last seen in 2024’s Vanvaas, while Dimple was seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Murder Mubarak.

