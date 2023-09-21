Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has come in support of Adil Khan Durani and has taken a dig at Rakhi Sawant who tarnished her image during the Me Too movement. She also mentioned the past cases where Rakhi was held responsible for the death of two boys who committed suicide.

As per a report in Etimes, Tanushree shared, “The old victims didn’t want to face Rakhi at all, she speaks so ill of them. There are two cases where two boys died by suicide and the case was also registered against Rakhi, she was accused of abetment of suicide.” Adil added, “The case lasted for 4 years but then the case ended because the parents couldn’t fight back Rakhi.”

Further, talking about Rakhi’s behaviour, Tanushree said, “The aggression she has, she fights like an aggressive man. I saw how in Adil and Rajshree’s case she has a new person every day to speak lies. I don’t from where she finds such people, she is evil. Despite changing so many religions she couldn’t change herself. I have heard many times that she flips when she realizes that she will get caught. Suddenly she will turn into a bechari and talk about her hardships.”

Later, Adil held Rakhi responsible for his parents’ health issues, he said, “The BP and Diabetes issues that my parents got are because of Rakhi. She put me in jail for no real reason, you all can imagine my parents’ state when they came to know that I got jailed. I am their only son, she played with my mom and dad’s physical and mental health. Even after coming out of jail, the allegations that she made against me have troubled and affected my parents.”

For the initiative, in October 2018, Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment in a Me Too movement. She was slammed by Rakhi and the two had indulged in a serious war of words. Later, Tanushree filed a defamation case of Rs 10 crore against Rakhi Sawant.

