Ganesh Chaturthi is here, and social media is abuzz with pictures and videos of celebrities bowing to the Lord at different locations – be they public places or their friends’ houses. Dressed in their festive best when going to worship Bappa were several Bollywood and telly town celebs like Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Shraddha Arya, Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and more.

While everyone looked stunning when snapped by the paps – or in the pictures shared online, we couldn’t help but notice how differently but still stunningly gorgeous Hina and Mouni looked yesterday. While one opted for a modern touch in a sheer white saree, the other looked classic in a Kanjeevaram silk saree.

Scroll below to look at Hina Khan and Mouni Roy’s polar opposite looks, and take the pool at the end to vote for your favourite desi diva.

Hina Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Taking to Instagram hours ago, Hina Khan shared a carousel filled with images of her looking drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer white Quench A Thirst saree. The post captioned, “Nothing as bold yet graceful, as a lady in saree.. six yards of elegance 🤍,” the images saw the TV-turned-Bollywood actress dressed in a white saree complete with an inch-thick floral and minimalistic embroidery work paired with a backless, deep but still conservating neckline white blouse.

Hina Khan accessorized her look with stunning diamond earrings and ring and had her silky brown hair rolled elegantly into a low bun. Keeping in tune with the ensemble, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame opted for a simple look consisting of perfectly done eyebrows, thin liner, mascara and kohl to highlight her eyes, a pink-nudish lip tint and shiny blush to highlight her cheekbones.

Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy went the traditional way and looked beautiful on Ganesh Chaturthi dressed in a pink, royal-looking silk Kanjeevaram from the label Raw Mango. The ensemble, filled with gold threads woven into customary prints, makes the actress look like a stunning bride, perfectly fulfilling all her marital duties.

She styled the look with traditional gold and stone work jewellery – a heavy choker, another beautiful chain and jhumkas from Falguni Mehta. Opting for heavy kohl, mascara and liner, the actress’ eyes were hard to miss. The subtle blush on her cheeks and the skin tone-complimenting creamy lipstick took the look notches higher. She, too, opted for her hair to be done in a low bun with a centre parting.

Whose look did you like best? Vote for your favourite desi diva here, and tell us why you think they deserved the win in the comments.

Polls Who Do You Think Nailed The Perfect Desi Avatar Face Off? Hina Khan

Mouni Roy View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

