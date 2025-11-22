Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh are among the most popular and are one of India’s richest startup power couples. They did not just create a skincare brand, but quietly built a beauty empire. From baby care products to getting the company listed on the stock market, the couple’s journey has been incredible. Their combined net worth and assets tell the story of a calculated risk, timing, and relentless efforts in building a brand.

Varun Alagh’s Wealth & Assets

Varun Alagh has an estimated net worth of over ₹100 crore; however, some reports place the value much higher, with his holdings and brand values. His primary assets include his shares in Honasa Consumers. He is the CEO of the company and works towards its scaling in India and global markets.

Ghazal Alagh’s Wealth & Assets

The net worth of the powerful businesswoman Ghazal Alagh is estimated to be around ₹150–₹200 crore. However, some experts/reports estimate her net worth to be around or over ₹290 crore, with her listed holdings in Honasa Consumers Ltd., the parent company of Mamaearth. Her majority assets include her equity stake in Honasa and associated brands. Her wealth is also boosted by strategic investments and her recognition as one of the judges of Shark Tank India.

Their Combined Net Worth

The exact figure can only be determined by market conditions, but as per business reports and public data, the combined net worth of Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh is over ₹400–₹500 crore. A major part of their wealth comes from their combined stake in Honasa Consumers Ltd. after its IPO. As their equity is linked to multiple brands under the Honasa umbrella, their assets are tied to the long-term growth of a diversified portfolio.

The Business Ecosystem They’ve Built

The power couple’s true strength lies in the ecosystem they have created. Their company, Honasa’s portfolio, comprises numerous digital and solution-oriented brands ranging from skincare to haircare and personal care. Their assets also include the brand equity of Mamaearth, rising market share, expansion into new categories, and strategic acquisitions of emerging personal care and beauty labels.

Their Journey on Shark Tank India

Ghazal Alagh became a famous, publicly recognized face with her appearance in season 1 of the show Shark Tank India. She became a relatable face for budding women founders and D2C entrepreneurs.

Ghazal’s husband, Varun Alagh, is all set to become one of the sharks for Shark Tank India Season 5. He will add the perspective of a founder-CEO who took his brand from scratch to IPO.

Their association with the show represents a new era of hands-on founders who actively build brands while investing in and mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

