Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, one of television’s most talked-about couples, jointly boast a substantial financial footprint, with a combined net worth estimated at around ₹70–75 crore, according to multiple media reports. Their combined wealth is built on TV contracts, endorsements, real estate, and lucrative brand deals.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Wealth Breakdown

Television actress Tejasswi Prakash, who rose to mainstream fame after winning Bigg Boss 15, is estimated to be worth approximately ₹25 crore. As per Business Saga, her income streams include acting in hit TV serials such as Naagin 6, high-paying reality shows, and lucrative brand endorsements. Her per-episode fee is reportedly around ₹6 lakh, and she charges between ₹10 lakh and ₹ 15 lakh per social media post.

In addition to her entertainment earnings, Tejasswi has made sizable real estate investments. She co-owns a luxurious apartment in Dubai with Karan, as well as properties in Goa, highlighting her financial acumen. She also owns a high-end Audi Q7,7, reportedly worth around ₹90 lakh to ₹1 crore.

Karan Kundrra’s Net Worth & Earnings

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi’s partner since Bigg Boss, is himself a heavyweight when it comes to celebrity net worth. According to financial reports, his net worth is estimated at ₹91 crore (approximately $11 million), based on his television career, endorsements, and business ventures.

His on-screen presence spans daily soaps, reality shows, and digital platforms, earning him substantial per-episode pay, reportedly ₹3 lakh+, and a monthly income exceeding ₹35 lakh.

Real estate adds to his financial strength: Karan owns a sea-facing flat in Bandra, Mumbai, reportedly worth ₹20 crore, and shares a home in Dubai with Tejasswi. He is also known to own an impressive car collection, underlining his luxury lifestyle.

Tejasswi and Karan’s combined Earnings & Investments

When combined, Tejasswi’s and Karan’s incomes and assets paint the picture of a power couple in Indian television. Their combined wealth, estimated at roughly ₹70–75 crore, is derived not just from on-screen roles but also from strategic investments in real estate and brand partnerships.

Their joint property in Dubai, luxurious vehicles, and high-profile endorsement deals underline their shared ambitions: both personal and financial.

If we consider from Teja pov na it's a big thing buying a luxury car a Audi, then love of her life her boyfriend/husband Karan is with her supporting her and then she driving that car by her own, so happy❤️🙏🏼 God bless #TejRan with more and more success!! EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN 🧿 pic.twitter.com/9jljYKvAi8 — Nidhi 🦋☀️🌷 (@moonpretty18) April 5, 2022

The couple’s financial standing emerges as a key factor in their public image. In the world of reality TV relationships, wealth often mirrors influence, and Tejasswi and Karan’s net worth gives them stability and bargaining power in future projects. As fans continue to admire their close bond, their economic success further solidifies their status as one of India’s most influential duos on television.

Bottom line: With individual net worths of ₹25 crore (Tejasswi) and ₹91 crore (Karan), their combined financial portfolio of ₹70–75 crore+ underscores a shared journey of fame, fortune, and long-term investment in both careers and personal life.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: 8 Indian Celebrities Who Own Lavish Dubai Homes: From Shah Rukh Khan To Abhishek Bachchan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News