Bollywood stars have always had a soft spot for luxury—and when it comes to grand homes, Dubai tops their list. From beachside villas to sky-high penthouses, the city has become a second home for many Indian celebrities. Be it Shah Rukh Khan’s stunning ‘Jannat’ on Palm Jumeirah or Shilpa Shetty’s lavish villa with a view of the Burj Khalifa, these stars have turned Dubai into their personal paradise. Here’s a look at some of the most famous Bollywood names who own luxurious homes in the UAE, as per BollywoodShaadis.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

One of India’s most beloved stars, Shah Rukh Khan, owns a luxurious house in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. The stunning property was gifted to him by a property developer, Nakheel, and is named ‘Jannat’. Spread over 18000 sq. ft, it has a private beach, a personal gym, and a private pool. The interiors are designed by his wife, the well-known interior designer Gauri Khan. The estimated worth of this property is over Rs 100 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

2. Anil Kapoor

The evergreen of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor, has invested in a 2 BHK apartment located in the Al Furjan area, near Beverly Hills, Dubai. It features 2 bedrooms, a hall, and a kitchen with modern amenities. The Al Furjan community has some of the most expensive properties in Dubai, and the estimated value of Anil Kapoor’s flat is Rs 3 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

3. Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza, the celebrated tennis player of India, moved to Dubai after marrying Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. However, after parting ways with him, she shifted to a two-storey mansion in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, along with her son, Izhaan. The opulent Greek-style mansion is worth Rs 13 crore and features a private swimming pool, a prayer room, and a walk-in closet. She once shared a sneak peek of her Dubai house on Asian Paints – Where The Heart Is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

4. Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Her husband gifted her an apartment in Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa on their wedding anniversary. The flat was on the 19th floor and valued at Rs 50 crore. However, the couple sold the property to buy another sprawling villa on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, for their growing family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

5. Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood’s power couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, co-own a two-storey villa in Sanctuary Falls, located in the upscale Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. It has its own pool, kitchen, garden, and a golf course. Reportedly, they purchased this property in 2016, and it is valued at Rs 16 crore. They often use this property as a holiday home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

6. Salman Khan

Salman Khan, the undisputed ruler of Bollywood, owns an opulent apartment located in The Address Downtown, near Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which is why the property price is quite expensive. He often visits Dubai to meet his professional commitments and attend personal parties. This apartment makes an ideal home when the Khan family visits Dubai for holidays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

7. Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, the wealthiest man in India, owns a deluxe property in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. He bought a beachfront villa sprawling over 3000 sq. ft. The mansion features 10 bedrooms, a private spa, an indoor and outdoor pool, and a private beach. The estimated worth of this villa is around Rs 640 crore. Reportedly, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani gifted it to their youngest son and daughter-in-law, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after they got married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhirubhai Ambani Square (@dhirubhai_ambani_square)

8. Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundra

Television’s most famous couple, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash, purchased a fully furnished 1BHK apartment in Danube Properties in November 2022. The flat is valued at Rs 2 crore with luxurious amenities and a private pool on the balcony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Hema Malini VS Sunny Deol VS Bobby Deol Net Worth 2025: Who Owns The Maximum Assets In Dharmendra’s Family?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News