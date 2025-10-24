Bollywood has always celebrated glamour and iconic dance numbers, from the days of Helen to today’s stars. But Malaika Arora has carved her own niche, redefining what it means to be glamorous in the industry. From lighting up the screen with Chhaiya Chhaiya to stealing the show in Poison Baby in Thamma, Malaika’s style, charm, and electrifying dance moves have consistently set trends. Scroll down to see 10 times she truly redefined Bollywood glamour.

1. Golden Encrusted Lehenga – Diwali Diva

This Diwali, Malla wore a Manish Malhotra piece that seamlessly blended tradition and modernism. While the embellishments had a touch of ethnicity, the peek-a-boo cut and the double strap detail added the modern techniques. She looked gorgeous in the attire, completing the look with a drape dupatta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

2. Rose-Adorned Red Gown – Romantic Statement

Malaika Arora is renowned for her exceptional styling and fashion skills. This one time, she wore a red bodycon gown with a huge rose detailing on the front. She definitely redefined the glamorous side of herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Patidar (@stylebykarishmaa)

3. Sheer Black Gown – Sleek & Sexy

No one can carry a black sheer gown like her. She looked stunning in the bodycon outfit and completed the look with a top bun hairstyle and a diamond neckpiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Patidar (@stylebykarishmaa)

4. White Anarkali with Golden Embroidery – Regal & Elegant

Malaika looked like a vision in a white anarkali that had beautiful golden embroidery and detailing all over the outfit. She added a choker, a pair of matching ear studs, and completed the look with a dupatta and tied her hair in a paranda-style braids. She absolutely looked gorgeous in the traditional wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

5. Green Pant-Suit – Power Dressing Goals

When it comes to standing out among the rest with fashion skills, Malaika does it the best. She knows what looks best on her, and she picks such outfits. This one time, she wore a green pant-suit with a white crisp shirt and a tie and completed her look with a bun and minimal makeup, leaving us all stunned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Anthony (@helenanthonyofficial)

6. White Cut-Out Gown – Edgy Elegance

Malla is someone who is known for taking risks when it comes to fashion. She has often turned heads with her raunchy looks. The actress once wore a white gown with huge cut-outs in the waistline, which were joined with a black bow tie. She paired the look with black gloves, an emerald ring, and bold makeup to add the extra charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Patidar (@stylebykarishmaa)

7. Black Mermaid-Style Dress – Red Carpet Glam

Another time, Malaika wore a black body-fitted gown and redefined Bollywood glamour with her sprinkle of beauty. The highlight part of the outfit was the mermaid cut and the sequined detailing all over it. She paired the look with her usual makeup and a diamond-emerald neckpiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Patidar (@stylebykarishmaa)

8. Pearl-Encrusted Mini Dress – Luxe & Playful

Many actresses have so far stepped into the pearl-encrusted outfit look, but nobody has done Malaika’s way in Bollywood. She wore a mini bodycon dress, which featured pearls and sequins embroidered all over the attire. The sheer material underneath the pearls made it look even sexier. She completed the look with all sorts of accessories and paired them with pointy heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

9. Statement Pant-Suit with Floral Sleeves – Modern Edge

Malla once wore a black pant-suit that featured a statement floral sleeve detailing. However, it was the emerald and diamond necklace stack she paired with the outfit that grabbed all the attention. This gave it a modern look with an ethnic touch. She redefined the glamour that we know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

10. Black Latex Saree – Bold Couture Experiment

Well, we have all seen latex gowns, pants, and skirts all over the media, but a latex saree? Malla knows her fashion tricks, and she once wore a black latex saree, which she teamed up with a white tank top-like blouse and added a traditional neckpiece along with some diamond-emerald rings to add color to the black and white look. With winged liner and open hair, she completed the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Well, not only as a Bollywood dancer but also with her fashion skills, Malaika Arora has redefined glamour in every sense. The way she dresses up, the way she moves – it seems she’s aging backward.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Halle Bailey Net Worth 2025: From Disney’s Little Mermaid To Music Royalty!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News