Women have been dominating the game in acting, music, and business. In the hip-hop scene, several powerhouse rappers have transformed not just the sound but also the financial landscape of the genre. These trailblazers have smashed glass ceilings, built empires, and proved no limit to what they can achieve.

From Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to Lizzo and Queen Latifah, these women are redefining success by excelling in music, entrepreneurship, and beyond. But who will top the list of the richest female rappers in 2025? Let’s find out, with insights sourced from CEO Today.

1. Nicki Minaj

Net Worth: 190.5 Million

When it comes to rapping, Nicki Minaj still holds the ground like the queen that she is. Born as Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty in 1982, she rules the rap industry and remains one of the wealthiest female rappers with an estimated net worth of $190.5 million. With tracks like Anaconda, Super Bass, and others, she has established herself in the industry and has become an icon. Apart from the musical gigs, she maintains her income flow from her business ventures, brand deals, and wine brand, Myz Moscato.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

2. Cardi B

Net Worth: $101.6 Million

Next in line is definitely Cardi B. Born in 1992, she has become a pop culture icon over the years after focusing on her passion. She found her skyrocketing fame after her debut single, Bodak Yellow, went viral. She has a staggering net worth of $101.6 million, but despite that, she believes she has more fortune than that. With a lot of brand deals and collaborations, she is not only ruling the rap hip-hop genre but also the business world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

3. Queen Latifah

Net Worth: $88.9 Million

Queen Latifah has carved a niche for herself over the years with hit tracks, acting roles, and a production company. Her influence spans music, acting, and business. With time, she has evolved into a powerhouse and influential Hollywood person with an estimated net worth of $88.9 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Latifah (@queenlatifah)

4. Elliott

Net Worth: 63.5 Million

In the list of the wealthiest rappers, we have Missy Elliott. She has made a name for herself in the rap industry and won accolades, including a Grammy five times. But apart from being a rapper, she also thrives as a producer and songwriter. Best known for hit machines like Lose Control and Work It, her estimated net worth is $63.5 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott)

5. Lizzo

Net Worth: $50.8 Million

Lizzo has expanded her wings as a rapper and found her footing in the hip-hop genre with dedication and passion. Since debuting in 2013 with her album Lizzobangers, she has garnered an estimated net worth of $50.8 million, which is quite commendable and inspiring. With tracks like Truth Hurts and About Damn Time, she has established herself and proved her authenticity. Lizzo’s income flow comes from her music gigs and Yitty shapewear line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

These leading female rappers have successfully carved out their place in a male-dominated industry, building impressive fortunes along the way. Were you aware?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Brie Larson’s Net Worth 2025: From Oscar Winner To Marvel Icon – Turning Roles Into Millions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News