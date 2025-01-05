Nicki Minaj is facing a lawsuit filed by a man named Brandon Garrett, who claims he was assaulted by the rapper during her Pink Friday 2 Tour in 2024.

Garrett, who describes himself as a former manager, alleges that the incident occurred in April 2024 backstage at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit after a concert.

Alleged Reason Why Nicki Minaj Assaulted Brandon Garrett

According to Garrett’s complaint, he was summoned to Minaj’s dressing room after failing to pick up her prescriptions himself, opting instead to send a colleague to do so.

This reportedly enraged Minaj, who allegedly confronted Garrett, accusing him of being “f***ing crazy” and threatening him with violent remarks.

The lawsuit claims Minaj screamed, “You have lost your f***ing mind and if my husband was here, he would knock out your f***king teeth. You’re a dead man walking. You just f***ed up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I’ll make sure of it.”

It also alleges that during the heated exchange, Minaj struck Garrett in the face, causing his head to swing back and his hat to fly off.

Security quickly intervened, but Garrett alleges she then hit him on the wrist, causing him to drop the papers he was holding.

Garrett claims he locked himself in a bathroom for hours to escape further confrontation and detailed the entire ordeal to his partner, per Billboard.

He claimed in the lawsuit that at the time, his “wrist was throbbing and his face was sore, but he stayed in the restroom because he was terrified and feared for his safety.”

The former manager later says he was not allowed back on the tour bus, leaving him stranded in Detroit before returning to Chicago, where he filed a police report.

Nicki Minaj’s Response to the Lawsuit and Allegations

Minaj’s lawyer has dismissed the allegations as “false and frivolous,” noting that Garrett had not been formally served with the lawsuit.

The lawyer also suggested that Garrett was not a “former manager” but an “ex-assistant” to the rapper, attempting to undermine the credibility of his claims.

Meanwhile, Minaj has had her share of legal battles in the past year, including a notable victory against a blogger who accused her of cocaine use.

The Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which began in March 2024 and wrapped up in October, saw Minaj performing 79 shows in support of her 2023 album.

Although the tour faced some challenges, including ticket sales struggles for the second leg, Minaj’s legal troubles continue to add to her turbulent year.

Garrett’s lawsuit for assault, battery, and emotional distress is just one of the ongoing legal matters surrounding the rapper, as she remains a figure in both the courtroom and the spotlight.

