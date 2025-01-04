Mark Ruffalo’s journey to the big screen was challenging—especially when it came to Zodiac. In fact, the actor who’d go on to become a beloved part of the MCU was once considered so unimportant by the studio they didn’t even bother to care.

In a chat with High Snobiety, Ruffalo spilled the beans. During the negotiations for Zodiac, the 2007 thriller about a serial killer stalking San Francisco, the studio flat-out told his manager, “Look, we don’t give a sh*t about Mark Ruffalo, we don’t even want Mark Ruffalo in this movie, so you’re going to take what we’re offering you or forget it.” That’s a cold one, no? But you’ve got to wonder—how do you go from that to becoming the heart and soul of a Fincher classic?

Mark Ruffalo was stuck in rom-com purgatory before Zodiac and was so done with that. “Once you did one thing well, that’s what they think you are,” he explained. “They will just come to you with that part over and over again. And I was like, ‘No.’ My career is not going to be that.” You could practically hear the determination in his voice as he realized he needed to break free from being the nice guy. And Zodiac was his big shot.

Fast forward to the release of Zodiac, and Ruffalo’s role as the determined cop closing in on the mysterious killer was a revelation. Studio doubts? Gone. Ruffalo nailed it, proving that sometimes you must be underestimated to truly surprise people. And the plot twist? This “dismissed” actor wasn’t done yet.

In a move that still feels a little like destiny, Joss Whedon came calling for Ruffalo to play the Hulk in the MCU. “So the fact that Joss Whedon came to me for the Hulk was so out of the blue,” Ruffalo admitted. “It’s a tough part – how do you get away with playing a character that doesn’t want to do what everybody wants him to do and sustain that? It’s like a trap.” But Ruffalo? He was all in. “I read it and I was like, ‘I can do something with this.’”

He wasn’t just playing the nice guy anymore. He was the Hulk. From Zodiac to Avengers, talk about a glow-up! Of course, not everything was perfect behind the scenes. Director David Fincher spoke about the challenges of telling such a dense, intricate story. “In trying to take something that probably would’ve been a pretty good five-hour movie and get it down to two hours and 45 minutes, we kind of made it too long on one hand and not deep enough on another.” But Zodiac still holds up as a cult classic despite the tight edits.

And let’s not forget Jake Gyllenhaal, who was juggling press for Jarhead while shooting Zodiac. Fincher humorously recalled that Jake was “very distracted” with agents buzzing around him, like “nibbled to death by ducks.” And Fincher? He wasn’t here for the drama. “Once you get here, the only thing I care about is, did we tell the story?”

So, the next time someone doubts Mark Ruffalo, remember this moment. From being dismissed in the Zodiac negotiations to Hulk-level fame, Ruffalo proved that sometimes it’s the hard knocks that make the greatest actors.

