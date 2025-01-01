Imagine walking into an audition for The Lord of the Rings, thinking you’ve got it in the bag. Now imagine you’re Jake Gyllenhaal, and you’re about to make Peter Jackson facepalm. Yep, that happened.

Back in the late ‘90s, Jackson was looking for his Frodo, someone young, fresh, and preferably English. Enter Gyllenhaal. Fresh off October Sky, this boyish-eyed actor seemed like a perfect Hobbit candidate. But when it was time for an audition, Gyllenhaal missed the memo on one crucial detail: Frodo ain’t your average carefree teen.

Gyllenhaal’s audition, as he hilariously alluded to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, was… well, let’s say “casual” isn’t the word Jackson was hoping for. He strolled in, casually picked up the One Ring, and acted like he was picking up a rock in the Shire. No drama, no tension, just a nonchalant wave.

Jackson’s reaction was priceless as he mimed the scene with his laid-back attitude. “Literally one of the worst auditions,” Gyllenhaal later asserted in a roundtable, recalling Jackson’s facepalm moment with a vivid cringe.

Now, Gyllenhaal was no bad actor. He just wasn’t, you know, Frodo. The weight of the Ring? Not a care. But Jackson wasn’t about to settle for a “meh” Frodo. This was Middle-earth, baby.

While Gyllenhaal was busy being… well, Gyllenhaal, Jackson had his eyes on someone else: Elijah Wood. Wood wasn’t just the right height or look; he got the soul of Frodo. It’s not just about looking doe-eyed and innocent—it’s about being able to carry the emotional weight of carrying the freaking One Ring across a continent. And that’s something Wood could pull off in his sleep.

Frodo’s journey wasn’t just about walking through Middle-earth. It was about growing, struggling, and being tested in ways no ordinary Hobbit could. Wood’s Frodo is a character with grit, vulnerability, and quiet strength, taking us from Shire to Mordor without ever losing the essence of who Frodo is. It’s no wonder that, despite the stiff competition, Wood became the iconic Frodo fans still adore today.

Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal’s facepalmed audition became just another legendary Lord of the Rings casting story. A fun little “what if” in the grand timeline of epic auditions that could have gone either way. But in the end, we got Wood, and Frodo was forever sealed in pop culture as the sweet, strong, and surprisingly heroic Hobbit we all know and love.

And Gyllenhaal? He laughed about it, becoming more than just a funny anecdote—he eventually found his legendary roles (Donnie Darko, anyone?). But that Frodo gig? Yeah, that ring was never meant to be his.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Hailey Bieber Opened Up About Hiding Pregnancy For Six Months: “I Was Hiding This Big Secret”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News