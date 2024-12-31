Angelina Jolie is a brand recognized by people across the globe. The actress’s bold personality and great acting chops earned her immense popularity and fame. From action to drama, she performed every emotion flawlessly on screen. She is also an enigma when it comes to fashion, and her daring photoshoots are proof of that. We have come across an amazing set of throwback pictures of the actress channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe. Scroll below for more.

Jolie is also a humanitarian, a fabulous actress, and a doting mother. She is often in the news for her work, and her personal life is also a talking point in the media. She has finally ended her eight-year legal battle with Brad Pitt, as their divorce was finalized. However, they are still fighting over their French winery.

The actress has been a wild spirit, and it showed in her old photoshoots. The photographs we came across of Angelina Jolie are from 2002, as per the X-handle Cinesthetic. According to that, she was photographed by Douglas Kirkland for Life or Something Like It. She channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe in these old pictures. She went topless and just wrapped her in a white transparent sheet, flaunting her fabulously toned legs and voluptuous assets.

She playfully posed for the pictures with her seduction-filled eyes. Her makeup featured a full-coverage foundation base with nude eye shadow and bronzer. Angelina Jolie finished her makeup look with a nude brown lip shade. Her hair was styled like Marilyn Monroe’s signature hairstyle, and it was blonde as well.

Check out the pictures HERE!

Meanwhile, Jolie and Brad Pitt finalized their divorce paperwork on Monday, December 30. Angelina’s divorce lawyer, James Simon, said, “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted. More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”

However, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still fighting a legal battle over the Chateau Miravel vineyard in France.

