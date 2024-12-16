Tabu is one actress who needs no introduction. Many consider her an epitome of talent, versatility, grace, and stellar screen presence. Over the years, she has established herself as a powerhouse of a performer who has, time and again, left the audience impressed with her bold choices and experimentation with her roles. This has also been reflected in her soaring bankability.

Tabu’s Journey In The Entertainment Industry.

Tabu started her acting career with the 1985 film Hum Naujawan opposite Dev Anand and the 1991 Telugu film Coolie No 1 opposite Venkatesh. However, it was the 1994 film Vijaypath opposite Ajay Devgn which catapulted her into the main league. What followed was a glorious career spanning around 90 films. She appeared in films like Hu Tu Tu, Virasat, Maqbool, Chandni Bar, Haider, Cheeni Kam, The Namesake, and Life Of Pi.

Her second innings were followed by equally successful projects like the Drishyam franchise, Andhadhun, Golmaal Again, Vaikunthapurramuloo, De De Pyaar De, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Her recently released film Crew opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu also tasted success. The actress has also spread her wings globally as she plays Sister Francesc in Dune: Prophecy.

Assets Owned By Tabu

According to Lifestyle Asia, the Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actress owns a lavish bungalow in Hyderabad. The beautiful property boasts a personal gym, a fish pond, and all the modern and luxurious amenities. She also has a sprawling apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area. She reportedly has also invested in some properties across the country. Not only this, but Tabu also has some extravagant wheels in her garage. The Fitoor actress owns a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, an Audi Q7 worth 80 lakhs, a BMW X5, a Mercedes-Benz 220, a 1965 Ford Mustang, a Toyota Fortuna, and a BMW 7 Series 730Ld worth 1.38 crore.

Tabu’s Net Worth

According to Times Now, the actress’ net worth as of 2024 is around 22 crores. The report further stated that her monthly income is around 36 lakhs while her annual income is reportedly 3 crores. She charges around 3 crores for her movies and 1 crores for brand endorsements. The Amdani Athani Karcha Rupaiya actress’ net worth has also witnessed a growth of around 30%. Her net worth usually comprises of her income from her movies and brand endorsements.

