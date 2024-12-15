Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is slaughtering the Indian box office left, right, and center, and this momentum won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Out of all, the Hindi-dubbed version is doing phenomenal business, and on the second Saturday, it went crazy to score above 45 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, the magnum opus entered the 500 crore club and even secured a super-hit verdict in just 10 days.

Even before the Pushpa sequel officially began, it was on the cards that the film would do wonders with its Hindi-dubbed version due to the cult success of its predecessor. Cut to now, the film has already broken almost every existing record, and today, it will go past the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2’s Hindi version (511 crores). But before that task is accomplished, the Allu Arjun starrer has attained a super-hit status.

In 10 days, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) amassed 507.50 crore net at the Indian box office. For the unversed, the Hindi-dubbed version’s cost is 200 crores. Here, we’re considering the value of the Hindi theatrical rights as the cost. So, if we compare this number with the collection of 507.50 crores, the film is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 307.50 crores.

Calculated further, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has attained 153.75% returns at the Indian box office in just 10 days. With this, it has crossed Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan (132.30% returns) to become the fifth most profitable Hindi film of 2024. Today, it will surpass Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (156.52% returns) to be the year’s fourth most profitable Hindi film.

According to Koimoi’s parameters, a film with 150% returns or more is considered a super-hit. So, with 153.75% returns, the Allu Arjun starrer is a super-hit.

Most profitable Hindi films of 2024 at the Indian box office:

Stree 2- 945.83% Munjya- 260% HanuMan- 241.17% Kalki 2898 AD- 156.52% Pushpa 2- 153.75% Shaitaan- 132.30% Article 370- 110%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

