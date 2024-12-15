The Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report has completed 30 days of its theatrical run. The movie has had a decent box office journey owing to some positive word of mouth. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 30th day.

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 30

The Vikrant Massey starrer’s India net collection on its 30th day comes to 35.03 crores. At the same time, the gross collection amounts to 41.33 crore. Even though, the film is inching towards the 50 crore milestone when it comes to the worldwide collection, the day-wise collection of the film remains at lower levels now.

The Sabarmati Report Is Far Away From The Safe Zone

The Vikrant Massey starrer is mounted at a budget of 50 crores. With its given India net collection of 35.03 crores, the movie has managed to recover 70% of its budget. However, it is still far away from the safe zone. The movie still needs around 14 crores more to recover its entire budget which looks extremely difficult now. Not only has the day-wise collections drastically reduced, but the Pushpa 2 storm is sweeping away all the footfalls.

However, the film did get its share of appreciation and positive word of mouth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw the film with his cabinet ministers and took to his social media handle to praise the same. The movie is based on the gruesome death of 59 devotees after the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra on February 27, 2002.

The Sabarmati Report has been directed by Dheeraj Sarna. It also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. It has been produced by Ekta Kapoor.

