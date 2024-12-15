Pushpa 2 fired all cylinders yesterday as it slipped into weekend mode. Considering the buzz, the film was expected to earn a big number yesterday, but the actuals have exceeded all expectations. A collection in the range of 50 to 55 crores would be an excellent score for the second Saturday, but in reality, the collection crossed the 60 crore mark. With this, the film has surpassed RRR in registering the best number for the second Saturday at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 10 report!

Yesterday, the Pushpa sequel had much better occupancy in the morning shows than on Friday morning. As the day progressed, the film started showing its true colors, and by evening, it was clear that we were going to see a historic number on the board. The magnum opus went overdrive in the night shows, especially the Hindi-dubbed version.

On day 10, Pushpa 2 earned an earth-shattering 63 crore net. Compared to the second Friday’s 37.50 crores, it was an insane jump of 68%. With such a big number, the film registered the highest collection for the second Saturday. Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR was the record holder with a collection of 56 crores, and the Allu Arjun starrer crossed it with a 12.5% higher collection.

Including day 10, Pushpa 2’s total collection at the Indian box office now stands at a whopping 836.75 crore net (all languages). By hitting the 800 crore mark in just 10 days, the film has become the fastest entrant to the club. Baahubali 2 achieved the feat in 14 days.

Day-wise collection breakdown of the Pushpa sequel:

Day 1- 179.25 crores

Day 2- 97 crores

Day 3- 120 crores

Day 4- 143 crores

Day 5- 66 crores

Day 6- 52 crores

Day 7- 41 crores

Day 8- 38 crores

Day 9- 37.50 crores

Day 10- 63 crores

Total- 836.75 crores

Today, Pushpa 2 will surpass KGF Chapter 2 (856 crores) to become the second highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office. Baahubali 2 is at the top with 1031 crores.

