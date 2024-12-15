Kraven the Hunter did not get much action on its release day at the box office in North America. The release day numbers are here and disappointing, but it was what we anticipated. Apart from the Spider-Man and Venom movies, the films coming out of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe mostly underperform at the cinemas. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s film has also received a lower rating on CinemaScore than Madame Web. The release day gross is also behind the Dakota Johnson starrer and even below Jared Leto’s Morbius. Scroll below for the deets.

Madame Web was released in February this year and is one of the biggest box office duds of the year. The film reportedly suffered a significant loss and has one of the worst ratings as well. Meanwhile, the critics’ Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed, and it is absolutely disappointing. The film has received only 15% of 100 reviews; however, the audience has been kind enough to give it 72%.

The critics say, “Claiming no trophies with its rote story and shoddy special effects, Kraven the Hunter turns out to be a paper tiger.” The movie is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and according to Luiz Fernando’s report, it has earned almost 4X less than Morbius’ $17.3 million. According to the report, Kraven the Hunter collected only $4.7 million on Friday’s opening day, including the $2 million previews.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s film is also below Madame Web’s $6.1 million opening day numbers, and it might be because of the biggies running in the theatres that Kraven the Hunter got overshadowed. Wicked, Moana 2, and Gladiator 2 have been getting ample attention, and it is deeply affecting other movies. However, Kraven’s case was weak from the beginning because of the delays in the shoot and then in getting released.

However, the report clarified that Madame Web had no previews and was released on Wednesday, Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, this Aaron Taylor-Johnson starrer movie is eyeing an even lower debut than the previously projected range between $13-$16 million. As per the trade analyst’s report, it will earn between $11 and $13 million during its 3-day opening weekend. The film received a C rating on CinemaScore.

Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe, was released in the theatres on December 13.

