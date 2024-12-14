Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, is enjoying tremendous love and appreciation on OTT. A few days back, it arrived on the small screen and immediately garnered the attention of viewers. It’s already among the top trending movies. Amid this, it surprisingly continues to attract footfalls in theatres, though at lower levels. Let’s find out how much it has earned so far at the worldwide box office!

Written and Directed by Venky Atluri, the Tollywood period crime drama was released theatrically on October 31. Amid Diwali festive season, the film opened well and maintained a good pace at ticket windows. Among critics, it mostly enjoyed positive reviews, which helped create buzz around the film. With a steady pace, the film managed to become a commercial success, and now, it is in its final stage.

According to the latest collection update, Lucky Baskhar earned 74.49 crore net at the Indian box office in 44 days, as per Sacnilk. Earnings have now come down to 2-3 lakh on a daily basis and will wrap up its theatrical run this Thursday. By Friday, it’ll be out of theatres. Including taxes, the film stands at 87.89 crore gross.

Overseas, Lucky Baskhar has earned a good total of 27.10 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the film’s worldwide box office collection stands at 114.99 crore gross.

Reportedly, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer is made on a budget of 56 crores. If we compare this to the India net collection of 74.49 crores, the film is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 18.49 crores. Calculated further, it equals 33.01% returns.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Lucky Baskhar:

India net- 74.49 crores

India gross- 87.89 crores

Overseas gross- 27.10 crores

Worldwide gross- 114.99 crores

Meanwhile, the Tollywood crime drama premiered on Netflix on November 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Box Office 2024: Stree 2 Is Unbeaten As The Most Profitable Hindi Film; Check Out Where Pushpa 2 & Others Are Standing!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News