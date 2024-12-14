Wicked is outperforming at the box office and has been at the top of the US box office chart almost daily. It has recently surpassed several movies to become the 77th highest-grossing film of all time in North America. At the global box office, it is set to surpass Tom Hardy’s Venom: The Last Dance’s global total tonight. Scroll below for more.

Venom 3, the third film in the Venom franchise, was released in October this year. It features Tom Hardy in the lead role, and Kelly Marcel directed it. The threequel is currently the lowest-grossing film in the series, and it also had the lowest debut weekend. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande’s film was directed by Jon M Chu and has been receiving several accolades, including four nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Wicked was reportedly made on a budget of $150 million, and it has already earned more than twice the price tag at the US box office alone. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it collected a record $3 million on Thursday, setting a new record for a post-Thanksgiving third Thursday. It has not only beaten Frozen 2’s $1.8 million but also Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’s $1.1 million and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’s $1.8 million.

Wicked stands at a $336.5 million cume at the US box office. At the international box office, the film has collected $135.50 million so far; adding that to the domestic gross, its worldwide cume has reached $472.04 million. It is officially set to surpass the collection of Venom: The Last Dance and will achieve that tonight.

For the uninitiated, Venom: The Last Dance collected $472.96 million at the worldwide box office. Therefore, Ariana Grande‘s film is $922,273 away from Tom Hardy’s total. It has breached the gap with its Friday gross, and we are just waiting for the numbers to roll in. With that, the musical fantasy will become the 8th highest-grossing film of the year at the worldwide box office.

The Tom Hardy-led Venom: The Last Dance was released in theatres on October 25, and Wicked came out on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Wicked Box Office (North America): Ariana Grande’s Biggie Crushes Aquaman, Joker & 4 Others In 21 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News