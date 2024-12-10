The Voice, one of the most popular singing reality shows, has witnessed several stars on the coveted turning judge seat. Names like Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, Niall Horan, Snoop Dog,g and Reba McEntire have been judges in the competition.

Grande, who was only a part of the show for one season, had a unique experience on the popular series. While several of the above have returned to The Voice for more seasons as judges, the pop star hasn’t returned to the revolving chair. Here’s what she said about being on the show.

Will Ariana Grande Ever Return As Judge On The Voice?

Grande spoke about her experience on the Las Culturistas podcast. She divulged, “I got so emotionally attached to everyone. That’s my problem. I can’t do that. I get in; I get in there with everyone.” She added that she loves everyone in the cast even now, and meeting all of those people made her feel so invested that she still feels the same way.

“I see them all on Instagram,” she added, disclosing that even though she has been busy and hasn’t been in contact with them correctly, she remains in touch with them through Instagram. “I like their posts, I see their things, I see what they’re up to,” she revealed, then gave examples of how a certain contestant just had a baby and another is making solo music.

Reiterating why she doesn’t see herself returning to The Voice, Grande said that she gets very involved, and it’s hard to do that each year, season after season. Spinning around in the judge’s chair is one of the most exciting moments of being a judge. Ariana also responded to how it felt.

Ariana Grande On The Voice Season 21 Experience

“It was a perk. It was a good perk. It’s wild. It is fun,” she mused. Meanwhile, even back in 2021, Grande talked about the harrowing experience. “You watch it on TV, and you think you know, ‘OK, I’m going to get in there, and it’s going to be easy whatever.’ But it’s so hard,” she had told E! News when her edition, namely season 21, was airing.

The 31-year-old praised the other judges, calling them seasoned and “great at it.” For the unversed, her co-judges were Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, all of whom had done previous seasons. Grande had to match their expertise, apart from her innate ability to connect with the majority of the people she worked with.

Shelton left the show in 2023 after a record twenty-three seasons as a coach on The Voice. The judges of the current season 26 include Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé. Check out Hollywood News and stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Son, Jack, Ditched The Spotlight For Humble Bartending Job At This Trendy Parisian Eatery?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News