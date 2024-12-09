Johnny Depp’s son, Jack, has chosen to step out from his father’s shadow and undertake a modest occupation in France. The 22-year-old is notwithstanding his lineage as the descendant of one of Hollywood’s most illustrious actors.

Johnny Depp’s Son’s Humble Job in France

According to the new reports, Jack has been working as a bartender at a local Parisian bar. He is employed at L’Area, a popular Lebanese restaurant in Bastille. The venue is said to be frequented by music and fashion elites. Jack serves at a spot known to allude to celebrities such as Matt Damon and Matt Dillon.

#JackDepp during his time working at the restaurant good on him staying away from the limelight #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/BLtqklSADJ pic.twitter.com/IeiZJTZqCT — Sonia Surija (@Sonia_Rose1) December 8, 2024

Jack Depp Has Been Multitasking at the Restaurant

According to Daily Mail, Jack has been juggling various roles at the establishment, managing both bar service and Mazze preparation in the kitchen. Jack, the son of singer Vanessa Paradis and actor Johnny Depp, has taken a very different path from his sister, Lily Rose. He instead opted for a more private life away from the public eye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉 𝐀 𝐂 𝐊 𝐃 𝐄 𝐏 𝐏 (@jackidepp)

Social media updates from the restaurant showcase Jack in action while also featuring images of Lily crafting cocktails. A recent review praised L’Area, saying: “Excellent! Always a warm welcome and delicious experience at this cozy restaurant. Good food and a wonderful host.”

Is Jack Depp Still Employed at the Popular Restaurant?

Johnny Depp’s son reportedly departed a few months ago after spending two years at L’Area. However, rumors suggest that owner Edouard Chueke expects him to return next year, per The Mirror. “Jack is a great guy; he keeps out of the limelight, but worked here behind the bar and in the kitchen. He was a good employee, he left a few months ago but I expect him back later next year. Good staff are hard to find,” Edouard said while expressing fondness for Jack.

“I’ve been running this place for 15 years and it’s very popular with the fashion and music crowd, but also film stars come here, and Jack’s mum Vanessa Paradis and sister are regulars.” Regarding Lily’s time behind the bar, he remarked that she had been mixing caipirinhas with great enthusiasm, fully embracing the experience and thoroughly enjoying herself.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Breckie Hill Denies Affair Rumors With Barry Keoghan Amid Latter’s Split With Sabrina Carpenter: “Never Encountered This Man”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News