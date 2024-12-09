The relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt resulted in one of the most popular Hollywood ships at one point in time. Now, the two avoid each other and are embroiled in a legal battle. With several accusations against one another, the former much-loved couple’s equation has gone from bad to even worse over the last few years.

In addition, Pitt’s relationships with his children are not on very good terms either. Their daughter Shiloh dropped Pitt’s last name from her name in August this year. She now goes by Shiloh Jolie instead of her previous full name, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Jolie recently spoke about her kids, including Shiloh, and their potential career plans. Here’s what the actress disclosed.

Angelina Jolie On Career Plans Of Her Kids

During a rare talk show appearance, Jolie opened up about her kids and their aspirations. The 49-year-old was seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She came to the event barefoot because she broke her toe a day before the episode was filmed. The actress reportedly couldn’t find a shoe comfortable enough to wear a day after.

Shiloh worked with Jolie on her Broadway musical The Outsiders. Fallon mentioned this and asked if any of her kids wanted to be on or behind the camera. The Lara Croft star revealed that some of her children prefer to work off-camera and behind the scenes instead of on camera. She further stated how Shiloh would “really like to be private.”

Angelina Jolie On Daughter Shiloh’s Need For Privacy

Jolie added, “Just private. Not photographed. Not on a thing. I think her, most of all, would like privacy.” Fallon mused how tricky it must be for her, considering everyone around her was so famous. Angelina Jolie pointed, “But it wasn’t their choice,” to which the host agreed. She continued explaining that some people are more comfortable in public, and others are more comfortable on talk shows. “And some people are not,” she laughed.

Shiloh Jolie Dropped Brad Pitt’s Last Name

This year, it came to light that Shiloh had decided to drop her father’s last name, Brad Pitt. According to documents, she applied for the name change petition in May, on the day of her 18th birthday. In August, the court granted approval to her petition, thus making the name change legally official.

Now, she goes by Shiloh Jolie instead of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. For the unversed, her middle name is Nouvel. Meanwhile, the couple’s other children also go by simply Jolie and do not use Pitt, but their name changes are yet to be legal. Their daughter Vivienne was also mentioned using only Jolie.

Apart from Shiloh and Vivienne, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith hit pair have four other children: Maddox, Zahara, Knox, and Pax. In the same talk show appearance, Angelina Jolie also divulged that Maddox is training to be a pilot and that he actually “is a pilot now.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Golden Globes 2025: How & Where To Watch The Awards In India?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News