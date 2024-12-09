Jay-Z has emphatically denied the allegations of raping a 13-year-old minor girl. Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee claimed that the rapper assaulted the teen with his friend Sean Diddy Combs. while an unnamed female celebrity purportedly watched. However, the former dismissed the claims as a mere “blackmail attempt.”

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff known as Jane Doe, alleges the assault took place after a party following the MTV Video Music Awards. Initially naming only Combs as the defendant, the suit was amended earlier this week to include the 55-year-old rapper.

Jay-Z Called Tony Buzbee “Fraud”

In a statement shared via Roc Nation’s Instagram, Jay-Z said, “What [Buzbee] had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

Jay, whose real name is Shawn Carter, also questioned the rationale behind pursuing civil rather than criminal proceedings. He asserted that the individuals guilty of such offenses deserve to be incarcerated.

“Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” he said. “These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

Jay-Z Investigated Tony Buzbee & Uncovered Troubling Revelations

After investigating the lawyer, The Grammy-winning artist revealed that Buzbee appeared to have a history of engaging in such theatrics. “I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over,” Jay said. “I’m more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity.”

Jay-Z Expressed Deep Concern for His Family

Jay-Z shared that his sole outbreak in this matter is for his family. The Empire State of Mind rapper shares daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7, with wife Beyoncé. “My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” he said, referring to his pre-teen daughter, Blue.

“I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.” Jay- Z said his “heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.”

