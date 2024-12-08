Peter Safran and James Gunn, the duo leading DC Studios as co-CEOs, have been steering the ship since late 2022. During a recent Happy Sad Confused podcast appearance, James Gunn shared a story from his early days in the role. Gunn recounted that he reached out to none other than Ryan Reynolds, the actor behind the infamous 2011 Green Lantern film, which was a flop.

While Reynolds later struck comic book adaptation gold with his portrayal of the wisecracking, fourth-wall-breaking Deadpool, Gunn couldn’t resist pitching an idea to the actor to revisit the DC universe. However, the response he got was anything but polite. “Ryan doesn’t give a sh*t [Laughs]. One of the first people I talked to after getting the job was Ryan Reynolds. I’m like, ‘You coming back?’ He’s like, ‘Get the f*** out of here.’ I’m joking! I wasn’t really telling him to come back,” Gunn said during the show, per Games Radar.

Why Ryan Reynolds Isn’t Keen On Returning To The DC Universe?

The answer lies in his tumultuous history with the franchise. Reynolds’s role in the 2011 Green Lantern film disastrously impacted his career as a leading man. It left a bitter aftertaste that would take years to wash away. By the time DC Studios approached Reynolds for a potential return, he had transformed into a Hollywood powerhouse, thanks to the unparalleled success of the Deadpool franchise.

Deadpool redefined the superhero genre with its irreverent tone. It also witnessed record-breaking box office performance. In 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine cemented its place in history as the highest-grossing R-rated film till now. To add to Ryan Reynolds’ Marvel legacy, Deadpool is now the second-highest-grossing character in Marvel’s stable.

