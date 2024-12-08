Boy, did Deadpool & Wolverine deliver? The movie has been smashed at the box office since Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it’s safe to bet Marvel will not let Wade Wilson hang up his red spandex anytime soon. Though the movie’s ending practically screamed a sequel, don’t we want more of Ryan Reynold?

While it’s been a wild ride for Deadpool from his 2009 debut to epic redemption in 2016’s Deadpool, it has an all-access pass to the MCU, and we’re waiting every bit to get the chaotic second of it.

Is Deadpool & Wolverine 2 Happening?

Deadpool and Wolverine sharing the screen in an MCU movie was absolute magic. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds finally gave fans the team-up they’ve been begging for, merging the Fox X-Men universe with the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine.

But let’s be honest, this epic crossover might also be their swan song. With Reynolds creeping up on 50 and Jackman already in his mid-50s, Marvel could be gearing up for a younger generation of heroes. While it’s hard to imagine anyone else rocking Deadpool’s sass or Wolverine’s claws, the MCU constantly evolves.

If this is their final bow, at least they left us with a mic-drop mutant moment, we’ll talk about for years. Moreover, the answers to the questions about future development are locked and key. We understand it might be frustrating for you, but let’s wait for the vault of Marvel’s secrets to open up.

What can you expect from the Deadpool & Wolverine sequel?

Deadpool & Wolverine perfectly wrapped up its storyline, but it didn’t exactly slam the door to future adventures. The final scene hints at more to come, with Wade and Logan sharing a moment at the table. Moreover, Laura was saved from the void; there’s more to explore about her journey since Logan. Plus, there’s Gambit, who survived the multiverse.

Such hints offer endless possibilities, and since Deadpool and Wolverine aren’t at each other’s throats, we can expect another epic team-up as they dive deeper into the chaos of the MCU.

