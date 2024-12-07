The blossoming romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been the subject of much discussion and commentary. The pair is mostly loved, and their chemistry is appreciated by netizens. From dates and quality time to supporting each other in their respective careers, they’ve had a dream run so far.

With Swift’s massively successful Eras Tour all set to conclude after a whopping 149 shows and countless memories, it’s time for her to enjoy a breather. Moreover, her 35th birthday is coming up, and Travis Kelce has a lot planned for the special day. Here’s everything we know about it.

What Has Travis Kelce Planned For Taylor Swift’s 35th Birthday?

According to Page Six, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a lot planned. “This is a milestone birthday for Taylor so he wants to make it extra special. Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises,” a source told the portal. For the unversed, Swift turns 35 on December 13.

The insider revealed that the American football player has been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for the pop star for a while. Since he does not like to leave things pending until the last moment, he has used the previous couple of months to buy things for her anytime he has the chance. Kelce has also put thought into the gifts.

“Some of the gifts are things Taylor has casually mentioned she would like,” the source claimed. As per the report, the sportsperson always makes sure that he listens to everything the Cruel Summer hitmaker says, even when she thinks he isn’t listening. Despite his schedule being packed around her birthday and his match on Christmas Day, he’ll be taking out time for her.

As per the Kansas City Chiefs schedule, the team is slated to play against the Cleveland Browns on December 15 in Cleveland, Ohio. Their next match is against the Houston Texans on December 21. This is then followed by a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This won’t deter Kelce’s special plans, though.

“Although he’ll be playing on Christmas and has an away game the weekend of Taylor’s birthday, Travis is going to make sure to take time out to celebrate both occasions with her,” the insider concluded the report.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating last year after he attended his concert and mentioned how he had created a bracelet for her with his number on it but couldn’t meet her to hand it over. Ever since, they’ve officially accepted their relationship, have been spotted on dates, and even started getting along with each other’s families.

