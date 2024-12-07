Laura Benanti and Zachary Levi starred together in the 2016 revival of ‘She Loves Me,’ but judging by their offstage rapport, the show’s title didn’t get the memo.

On a recent episode of the That’s a Gay Ass Podcast on Friday, Benanti, best known for her work on Broadway and TV’s Life & Beth, slammed the former costar, saying, “I never liked him.”

Laura Benanti Didn’t Hold Back in Criticizing Zachary Levi

“Everyone was like, ‘He’s so great,’ and I was like, ‘No, he’s not.'” Benanti said on the podcast. “He’s sucking up all the f—ing energy in the room. He wants to mansplain everybody’s part to them.”

The conversation shifted to the Shazam! Actor when Benanti was asked whether his recent actions had tainted her memories of their time on the show.

“He sucked everybody in with his, like, dance party energy,” she said. “Like, ‘We’re doing a half-hour dance party.’ I was like, ‘Good luck. Have fun.'”

However, Benanti noted that Levi was well-liked by the rest of the cast.

Possible Reason Why Laura Benanti Doesn’t Like Zachary Levi

In October, Levi, a staunch supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, faced backlash for politicizing the recent death of ‘She Loves Me’ co-star Gavin Creel.

In a social media rant, Levi attributed the 48-year-old’s passing to the COVID-19 vaccine, despite Creel’s publicist confirming that he had died of a rare form of sarcoma following a cancer diagnosis in July, per Entertainment Tonight.

\”To use his memory for his political agenda and to watch him try to make himself cry until he had one tear, which he did not wipe away,” Benanti said. “I was like, ‘F— you forever.'”

Moreover, Benanti is not the only one who has voiced displeasure about Levi’s remarks concerning Creel. Broadway veteran Leo Butz also expressed his disapproval.

He remarked on Levi’s post, expressing his profound disappointment that Levi had chosen to politicize Creel’s death.

“Tried to give you the benefit here,” Butz added. “Made it halfway through, which was hard as hell. But Was utterly heartbroken, as he would have been, that you felt the need to use his life and legacy to promote this awful platform.”

