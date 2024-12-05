The drama between the royal family has been quite a roller coaster through the years, with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship and marriage being the most prominent victim. The late Queen Elizabeth reportedly wasn’t the friendliest regarding the Duchess and Duke of Sussex’s equation.

The late monarch’s strained relationship with the former actress wasn’t just a result of their marriage, though. The two allegedly did not get along too well, even before the wedding. Here are two controversial alleged incidents between the two royals that showcased their dynamic.

Queen Elizabeth’s Response To Meghan Markle Questioning Catering Incompetence

As per royal expert Katie Nicholl, the former Queen and Markle had an altercation during a food tasting at the palace. The Suits star reportedly asked the caterers to prepare a few vegan dishes but later found eggs in one. In detailing the alleged incident in her book The New Royals, Nicholl claimed that the Queen had interrupted Markle. “Meghan, in this family, we don’t speak to people like that,” she allegedly said.

There’s no clarity about whether this moment actually happened or has been sensationalized by the royal media as usual. Regardless, the food and the Duchess questioning the staff’s incompetence weren’t the only things that led to cold interactions between Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth’s Wedding Tiara Debacle

The other alleged incident was over the tiara Markle would wear for her highly publicized 2018 royal wedding. This moment is also claimed to have involved Prince Harry. According to royal biographer Robert Lacey, Queen Elizabeth reportedly refused the tiara Markle wanted days before the ceremony, which did not go well with the Duke of Sussex.

“Not for the first time, nor sadly the last, the word ‘no’ pushed a button inside him, and he flew into a rage,” Lacey alleged. The 80-year-old historian further claimed that dressers and royal personnel were everywhere as they organized the jewelry. He added that this is why the infamous argument made it to the media, and reports started pouring in.

“What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!” Prince Harry had reportedly stated. Queen Elizabeth was in no mood to listen to her grandson, let alone his to-be-wife, whom she wasn’t even fond of. Disagreeing about the tiara Markle wanted to wear to the wedding, the matriarch declared, “Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets the tiara that I give her.”

Prince Harry’s Clarification About Controversial Tiara Incident

Again, there was no surety if this happened or if it was media fodder. However, the incident garnered so much chatter online that Prince Harry chose to clarify. In his controversial memoir Spare, the father of Archie and Lilibet denied ever making any of the claimed statements. The book also contained accusations against his father, the now-King Charles, and brother, Prince William. For more updates, keep an eye out for Koimoi.

