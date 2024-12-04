Nobody has seen success quite like Taylor Swift in the last few years. The pop star has been touring nonstop for almost two years, topping the music charts and releasing a feature film based on her Eras Tour.

After all the hard work, Taylor is taking a much-needed break. As per reports, the Blank Space singer might go on an extended hiatus following the conclusion of the Eras Tour in December 2024.

Taylor Swift Might Go on a Hiatus After The Eras Tour’s Conclusion

As per sources quoted by US Weekly, Taylor Swift is feeling exhausted after consistently hitting the road for two years and wants to rest for some time. She will be going on a hiatus from touring after The Eras Tour, which is set to conclude on December 8th in Vancouver. “Taylor’s exhausted. She’s excited for some relaxation and downtime,” the source said.

Another reason for her hiatus is that she wants to focus on her relationship with Travis Kelce. The couple has been going strong but has not been able to spend much time together due to their busy work schedules.

With her break, Taylor wants to spend quality time with her boyfriend. “Taylor plans to stay in and hibernate [with Travis] for a while. They want to do ‘normal things’ as a couple. Taylor and Travis are eager to spend quality time together because [that’s when] the little nuances about someone’s personality and habits come into play. They will learn so much about each other,” said the source.

Meanwhile, though earlier reports suggested that Taylor might get engaged to Travis soon, sources have now disclosed that she does not want to rush anything and wants to give more time to her relationship during her hiatus.

“Much of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis. She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life. Taylor does feel like Travis is The One, but jumping in is not her style. That’s just not how she does [things]. Marriage is a big deal, and she wants [it to be] forever,” the source concluded.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Tom Hiddleston On Why He Lost the Role Of Will Turner In Pirates of the Caribbean

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News