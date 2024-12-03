Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, might have been smashing records at the US box office, but it is finding it hard to get a footing at the box office in China. The pre-sales do not look so promising in China; however, it still has a few days before it hits the theatres in the Mainland. Scroll below for the deets.

The film crossed the $350 million mark at the worldwide box office in its second weekend only. It has been smashing records left, right, and center. It has been giving Moana 2 tough competition while achieving milestones on its way. The film received positive reviews and is performing exceptionally well at the box office. A second part is scheduled to be released around the same time in 2025.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked’s pre-sales numbers in China are not looking so hot. The report revealed that the musical fantasy collected only $25K on Monday, the second day of pre-sales for the whole December 6 to December 8 period. It is the lowest pre-sales kick-off post-COVID for a tentpole movie like this.

It is above The Little Mermaid’s $8K, Wonka’s $35K, and Barbie’s $240K after two days. However, Wicked has only 4K screenings booked for Friday’s opening day.

The musical fantasy was released last Friday and collected a splendid $112.50 million in the United States on its debut weekend. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, it has so far collected $263.19 million in the United States, and overseas, it reached the $97.14 million cume. The musical fantasy has collected $360.33 million so far at the worldwide box office.

More about the movie –

The film’s official synopsis read, “Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads.”

Wicked will be released in China on December 6. It was widely released on November 22, and it is running successfully in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

