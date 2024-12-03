Wicked and Moana 2 completely took over the box office this Thanksgiving Weekend and surpassed many of the year’s highest-grossing films. Moana’s sequel is trending all over the news, and the most competition it faces is from this Ariana Grande starrer. The film crossed the $350 million mark on its second weekend, and with that, it has also beaten Fede Alvarez’s Alien: Romulus. The musical fantasy is one step closer to entering 2024’s top-10 highest-grossers list. Scroll below for more.

The film clashed at the theatres with Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II but is leading the way ahead of the period drama. Meanwhile, this Cynthia Erivo starrer crossed the domestic haul of Grease’s $190 million+ haul to become the highest-grossing musical adaptation at the box office in North America.

Meanwhile, Alien: Romulus was released in August of this year and is part of the Alien franchise set between the events of Alien [1979] and Aliens [1986]. It features Cailee Spaeny in the lead role alongside David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, and Isabela Merced. The sci-fi flick was widely praised and collected $350.86 million at the worldwide box office. Wicked has surpassed this number only on its second weekend.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked collected a strong $29 million overseas on its second weekend. The film dipped only 42% from last weekend. It reached a $96.8 million cume at the international box office, collecting over 61 markets. Allied with the $262.4 million US cume, it raked in $359.2 million globally after its second weekend. It has thus beaten Alien: Romulus’ $350.86 million global haul, becoming the 13th highest-grossing film of the year, as per Box Office Mojo’s data.

Meanwhile, in the US, Wicked has achieved a new feat: earning the biggest second-weekend gross with $81.1 million second-weekend collection. According to Collider’s report, it beat Incredibles 2’s $80.3 million to attain this remarkable feat.

It has many more milestones to achieve, and the film was released in the theatres on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

