Venom: The Last Dance experienced the impact of new releases in the US and has also slowed down at the global box office. Venom 3 is, anyway, the weakest in the franchise, and facing such big releases at the cinemas has further negatively impacted its overall performance. However, it got a few days before the big three dropped—Wicked, Moana 2, and Gladiator II. Scroll below for the film’s latest box office update.

It was directed by Kelly Marcel, who was also part of the previous two films. Marcel was involved with the film writing process. Even though it is not earning as much as the first film, it has not suffered a tragic fate like Joker 2. The film failed miserably and is one of the biggest box office disappointments of the year.

According to reports by Luiz Fernando, Venom: The Last Dance has taken a significant hit due to the new arrivals. Firstly, in the US, Venom 3 lost around 842 theatres on Friday, which is a considerable number. However, the film earned $2.2 million despite losing so many theatres and dipped just -43.2% from the previous weekend. After its 6th weekend gross, the film has reached a $137.9 million cume in North America. The film collected way less than its predecessors in their 6th weekends. It has also left the domestic chart and is #7 after its $2.2 million gross this weekend.

Venom grossed $4.9 million, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage raked in $4.5 million. Meanwhile, Venom 3 is eyeing a $140 million to $150 million run in the US. At the overseas box office, it experienced a drop of -51.3% from last weekend.

Venom: The Last Dance collected $3.8 million on 6th weekend at the international box office. It played across over 70 markets and reached the $330.3 million cume at the international box office. Adding the $137.9 million domestic cume, the film has reached a $468.2 million global cume. Venom 3 is eyeing a $480 million to $490 million worldwide run.

Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy in the titular role, was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

