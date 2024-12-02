Wicked has crossed major milestones at the domestic and global box office in its second weekend. It has set a new record with its Thanksgiving Day collections. It recently surpassed Grease’s collections at the US box office to become the highest-grossing musical adaptation ever. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s film is setting new standards in the genre. Scroll below for the deets.

The musical fantasy scored amazing numbers this weekend, reaping the benefits of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Moana 2 and Ariana’s film brought in the major collection, taking the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend’s collection over the $400 million mark.

Luiz Fernando’s box office report detailed Wicked’s second-weekend collections, which are simply remarkable. It would have been at the top of the chart again if Moana 2 hadn’t been released now. With its $80 million gross over this weekend, it scored the second-biggest three-day weekend for November. The film has also registered the biggest Thanksgiving ever for live action, beating Harry Potter and The Hunger Games. The musical fantasy experienced a drop of 28.9% from last weekend when it opened in the theatres.

Wicked has crossed the $250 million mark in the US, reaching the $262.3 million cume, and is on track to beat Twisters’s $267.5 million domestic haul. It will become Universal’s highest-grossing movie of 2024. It is already eyeing $300 million+ next week. The film is expected to earn between $420 and $470 million in North America.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande‘s film surpassed the $350 million milestone at the worldwide box office despite Moana 2’s dominating presence. The musical fantasy collected $29 million on its 2nd weekend from over 61 markets. Wicked’s international cume has reached $96.8 million, and allied with its $262.3 million domestic cume; the worldwide cume stands at $359.2 million. It will open in China, Japan, France, and Germany soon. The movie is expected to earn $670 million-$800 million worldwide.

Wicked was released in the theatres on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Maharaja Box Office Day 3 (China): Crosses 25 Crores In The Opening Weekend, But It’s Nowhere In Front Of Dangal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News