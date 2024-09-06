Ariana Grande is the powerhouse in the music industry. Emerging from her early days as a Nickelodeon star, Grande quickly transitioned into a pop sensation and released record-breaking albums like Thank U, Next. The Grammy Award-winning icon has carved a name for herself with powerful vocals and bold fashion choices.

Despite her immense popularity, her provocative remarks often sparked controversies. Yet, her loyal fanbase continues to adore her, making Grande one of the most-streamed artists globally with over 40 billion streams across platforms like Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music. While she shines in the spotlight, there are some things that she prefers to leave behind.

Ariana Grande Forgets Her Own Lyrics

It hasn’t happened once, but many times, that Ariana Grande often forgets the lyrics of her own songs. It happened so many times that YouTubers compiled lengthy videos of these moments. While it’s a clear sign that she’s not lip-syncing, it’s still surprising for someone of her caliber.

Ariana Grande Is Terrible In Relationships

The most controversial moment of Ariana Grande was when she cheated or dumped her ex-boyfriend for no reason. However, she always gets vocal about her relationships as highlighted in her song, Thank U, Next, about her highly publicized breakup with Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande Was A Mean Kid

Ariana Grande once told Billboard magazine that she wasn’t a friendly kid. She said, “I’m literally the most sardonic person you’ve ever met.” The singer revealed that during a Jaws-themed birthday party when she was 5, her dark side came out, and “all my friends left crying. I mean, I am still that way.” She further admitted that her mom thought she might grow up to be a serial killer.

Ariana Grande Refused To Help A Charity

Back when the “ice bucket challenge” was a thing where many celebrities got involved in helping the ALS Association, which received over $41.8 million from 739,000 donors, one notable person missing was Grande. According to MTV News, she didn’t do the challenge because “her skin is a big problem for her… she doesn’t want to be seen barefaced.”

Ariana Grande’s Life Coach Quit On Her

Issac Calpito wasn’t only Ariana Grande’s friend for years but also her “life coach” who helped her make friends and life decisions. However, their relationship eventually ended as an insider revealed to Page Six, “He just couldn’t take it anymore. Everything people are saying about her is true.”

Ariana Grande Thows Temper Tantrums

Ariana Grande has earned a reputation for throwing temper tantrums when things don’t go her way. From her days as a mean kid to her current status as a pop diva, she’s often seen as someone who believes the world owes her. According to Page Six, she demands a lot from her team, and when her expectations are not met, she reportedly flies into a rage. An insider told the outlet, “It makes Ariana seem like a toddler throwing a tantrum and her parents handling the dirty work for her.”

