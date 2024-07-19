Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s Friendship timeline explored

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are renowned and A-listed artists in the Hollywood industry. Both of them got engaged nearly at the same time as Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin after Grande got engaged to Pete Davidson in 2018. Not only this, Bieber and Grande were managed by Scooter Braun, the power player in the industry, and have collaborated on Stuck With U which was released in 2020.

The two superstars have a long history and their decades-long presence in the music industry has made them several famous friends. Bieber and Grande go way back as they were first photographed together in 2010 at Variety’s fourth Power of the Youth Event. During that time, Bieber recently released My World 2.0 whereas Thank U, Next singer was a year from releasing her debut album. The duo has made several appearances at each other’s concerts, and have stayed close friends throughout the years. Let’s have a look back at Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s friendship timeline.

2010: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Photographed Together

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber were first photographed together in 2010 at Variety’s 4th Annual Power of Youth Event. At the time, Grande was known for her role as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious and was about a year away from releasing her debut solo single, Put Your Hearts Up. Meanwhile, Bieber was still sporting his signature swooped bangs and performing hits like Baby, U Smile, and One Less Lonely Girl.

2013: Ariana Grande Opened For Justin Bieber’s Believe Tour

In 2013, Ariana Grande opened for three of Bieber’s shows from his Believe Tour in Tampa, Jacksonville, and Atlanta. Grande even brought her grandparents to one of his shows. After the tour, the 7 Rings singer was interviewed by J-14 and was asked about spending time with Bieber. She said, “It’s funny — everybody thinks we spent so much time together because we were touring, but really, I think I saw him once, and it was for about five minutes. He played me ‘Heartbreaker,’ it was amazing, and then I left. It’s like ‘hey, great job, bye.'”

2014: Ariana Grande Defends Justin Bieber

After Bieber made several headlines for egging a neighbor’s house and getting arrested for driving under the influence, the two-time Grammy winner defended Bieber and spoke in his favor during a promotional appearance for her My Everything album.

She told Boston Radio Station Mix 104.1, “It’s gotten to a point where I just want him to be okay. It’s a very serious thing. It’s not just like a kid who’s, you know, screwing around; it’s dangerous. It’s very serious and upsetting. He is the most visible, yet most isolated human being I’ve ever met…I just want him to be okay, that’s all. I just think it’s a serious thing. And I don’t think it’s something to make fun of anymore. I don’t think it’s funny anymore.”

2015: Justin Bieber Releases What Do You Mean? With Ariana Grande

Grande and Bieber first collaborated on a remix of What Do You Mean? In 2015. The song was the lead single off Bieber’s smash 2015 comeback album, Purpose. The duet was exclusive to fans who pre-ordered the album before its release. While it’s not available on streaming services, you can still find the harmony-rich studio version on YouTube.

In the same year, Bieber made a surprise appearance at Grande’s Honeymoon Tour in Los Angeles. The Baby singer took the stage at the Forum and he and Grande performed a trio of their hits for the audience. They sang As Long As You Love Me, from Bieber’s 2012 album Believe, All That Matters, from the 2013 R&B-influenced Journals project, and Grande’s My Everything duet with The Weeknd, Love Me Harder.

2019: Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber Collaborated On Lil Dicky’s Earth

Again in 2019, Grande and Bieber teamed up to collaborate on Lil Dicky’s 2019 star-studded Earth Day anthem, Earth. In the video for the tropical-inspired pop track, the duo voiced a cheeky animated baboon and zebra. They joined the A-list stars lineup including Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and others, to promote the importance of environmental stewardship.

In the same year, Grande brought Bieber out of his self-imposing performing hiatus for another surprise appearance, this time during Weekend 2 of her headlining set at Coachella 2019. Grande surprised the audience at the Indio, California, and shared, “This was not planned at all,” before handing the stage over to Bieber for his performance on the 2015 hit Sorry.

This experience inspired Bieber to return to his studio despite his announcement about an extended break from music. After nine months, Bieber made history as the youngest solo artist to have seven albums reach the top of the Billboard 200 with the release of his 2020 album, Changes.

2020: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Collaborated On Stuck With U

The duo announced their other collaboration single, Stuck With U, to benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Must Read: Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira aka Kat Undergoes Drastic Weight Loss Transformation, Netizens In Disbelief Of The ‘Before & Avatar’ Pictures!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News