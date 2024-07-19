One of the most-watched series of our times, The Boys has finished airing its fourth season on Prime Video. While the season’s pace seemed a little low at the beginning, it eventually picked up speed and delivered some action-packed episodes.

The finale, especially, kept the viewers on the edge of their seats and set the stage for the next season. So when will you be able to catch Homelander and Butcher in action again? Read on to know all about the fifth season of The Boys.

The Boys Season 5: Potential Release Date

The Boys has already been renewed for season 5, thanks to the show’s popularity and craze among the audience. In May 2024, Amazon announced that the upcoming installment would be the final season of the show, concluding the journey of the supes. While the release date for the next bunch of episodes has not been announced, a season of the satirical superhero series usually takes 1.5 to 2 years to be produced.

Hence, The Boys Season 5 is expected to be released on Prime Video in the summer of 2026. Keeping up with the previous installments, the final season is likely to have eight episodes, unless Amazon decides to give us a bigger finale.

The Boys Season 5: Cast

The main cast members will be reprising their roles for one last time in The Boys Season 5, including Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Antony Starr as Homelander, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, and Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk.

The cast will also include Chace Crawford as The Deep, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, Susan Heyward as Sister Sage, and Valorie Curry as Firecracker. Additionally, since we got to see Soldier Boy in the season 4 finale, Jensen Ackles will be reprising his role in the final season. There are also reports of Ackles being joined by his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki, who might appear in an undisclosed role.

The Boys Season 5: What to Expect?

With Butchers hyped up with his own powers, expect an epic showdown in The Boys final season. Let’s see if he goes all out by creating the supe-killing virus. Homelander is now climbing the ladder of power in the senate, so it will become all the more difficult to stop him. Also, the various character arcs will culminate in the final season, from Hughie and Starlight’s relationship to MM’s familial issues and to Frenchie and Kimiko’s bond. Meanwhile, the climax is expected to feature a high-octane fight between the Boys and the Seven.

