The Boys star Chace Crawford has opened up about his dating life, and thankfully, it is not as bad as The Deep’s love story in the show. The 38-year-old actor appeared on a podcast recently, where he talked in detail about his relationship status and even revealed that he has joined a dating app.

Chace’s previous publicly known relationship was with actress Rebecca Rittenhouse, which ended in 2018. Ever since his breakup fans have been eager to know more about the actor’s romantic affairs. Well, Chace has finally spilled the beans.

Chace Crawford Reveals He is Single, Calls His Love Life ‘Dumpster Fire’

During his appearance on Alex Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, on June 12th, Chace Crawford was asked by the host if he is in a relationship. To this, the Gossip Girl actor replied that he is very much single, and joked, “No, it’s a dumpster fire, Alex.” So, ladies, Chace is still on the lookout for the woman of his dreams.

On being asked what qualities he would like in his partner, the actor revealed he wants someone with a good sense of humor. Surprisingly, despite his charm and looks, Chase had to turn to online dating to find his lady love as he recently joined the celebrity exclusive dating app, Raya. “I had a few drinks one night, and I’m like, ‘I’m doing it,’ and I just did it. This is great,” he said about joining the app.

Chace Says He Hooked Up with His Gossip Girl Co-Star

Apart from his dating life, Chase also made another shocking revelation on the podcast, disclosing that he had hooked up with one of his Gossip Girls co-stars during his time on the teen drama. “I would say those things are inevitable. When you’re in your 20s, the thing is, you’re on these things. You’re doing this show, you’re on set for like 12–14 hours a day, and usually there’s some pretty interesting people from all walks of life,” he stated.

However, Chase also hinted that the girl he made out with might not have been a main cast member, which included the likes of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and Michelle Trachtenberg. “There’s a lot of actors and people coming onto the show over the years. So you meet people in that wider circle, it’s not just that tiny little circle. There’s a lot of people involved. But again, it was like our college experience,” he added.

On the professional front, Chace is reprising his role as The Deep in The Boys Season 4, which premiered on Prime Video on June 13th.

