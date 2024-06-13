The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has found his lady love as the singer has gotten engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel. The couple confirmed their engagement on Instagram on June 11, where Gabbriette posted a picture of her black gem and diamond ring on her story and wrote, “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT.”

Matty and Gabbriette were first spotted together in September last year and have been going strong ever since. So who is Gabbriette Bechtel? Here are all the deets you need about Matty Healy’s fiancée.

Gabbriette Bechtel is a Model and Musician

26-year-old Gabbriette was born in Orange County, California in 1997, and has Mexican and German roots. She wanted to be a ballet dancer and moved to LA to pursue her dream. After being featured as a dancer in Blood Orange’s music videos, Gabbriette started her career as a model.

The initial modeling days were tough for Gabbriette, and she struggled hard before finding success with the modeling agency IMG. She has since been associated with brands like Diesel, Savage X Fenty, Paris Texas, and Marc Jacobs.

Apart from being a model, Gabbriette has also ventured into music, just like her fiancé. She is a part of the band Nasty Cherry along with Chloe Chaidez, Debbie Knox-Hewson, and Georgia Somary, which was formed by singer Charli XCX. The band has released three EPs so far: Season 1 (2019), Season 2 (2020), and The Movie (2021).

Gabbriette Loves Cooking and Her Recipes Have Gone Viral

Gabbriette is a woman of many talents, as she is a cook as well, who started posting cooking videos on Instagram during the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of her videos have gone viral on social media, especially her grain-free vegan blackout cake, which she posted in May 2023. Gabbriette says she learned the art of cooking from her parents.

“Growing up, my family was always cooking. My mum is Mexican, and my dad is German, so there were all these different cultures colliding in our house … My mum would always be putting a twist on a recipe and my dad would be grilling something or making sauerkraut,” she revealed in an interview with Vogue.

She was Previously Linked to Levi Dylan

Gabbriette was previously rumored to be in a relationship with model Levi Dylan, the grandson of legendary singer Bob Dylan. However, the two parted ways and she moved on with Matty. The model was first seen with the guitarist in September 2023 when the couple was captured kissing and hugging on the streets of New York City.

The two then made several public appearances together, with Gabbriette also attending one of Matty’s concerts. While the duo has not revealed how they first connected, it is possible that they met through Charli XCX, who is engaged to Matty’s bandmate, George Daniel. On June 12, Gabbriette posted a series of pictures on Instagram, with her engagement ring on full display.

