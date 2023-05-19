On April 8, Taylor Swift made the headlines as news of her and Joe Alwyn’s breakup made the headlines. Within months of this news shocking the world – as the duo were together for six years, the ‘Folklore’ singer made the news as rumours of her dating 1975 frontman Matty Healy emerged. Now, Taylor’s most recent ex’s feeling about the same as making news.

As per sources close to the British star, the ‘Lavender Haze’ singer’s ex is ‘distraught’ hearing the news of her moving on. Read on to know what those in the circle say about it.

A source close to Joe Alwyn recently opened up to DailyMail about how the British actor feels following Taylor Swift’s closeness to 1975 frontman Matty Healy. The insider said, “Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself.”

The source rubbished suggestions there was an ‘overlap’ between Taylor Swift’s relationships between Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy. They said, “Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating. She told him that they had become friends and he trusted her.” For those who don’t know, Matty and Taylor had spent some time together working on her October 2022 album Midnights.

Taylor and Joe began dating secretly in the fall of 2016 and went public in the spring of 2017. Reports claimed the split was not dramatic and decided over a mutual decision.

Taylor Swift is currently entertaining fans with her ongoing The Eras tour. While Taylor’s friends have been snapped attending her shows, Matty Healy was also reportedly spotted at several of recent ones as well as leaving a recording studio together. These recent spottings have ignited fan speculations regarding their relationship.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

