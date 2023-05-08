Taylor Swift has reportedly moved on with the 1975 frontman Matty Healy post her split with Joe Alwyn after dating for six years. While Joe Alwyn might be going through a heartbreak but his pockets are definitely not empty. The former lover of Taylor Swift will be repeatedly making a lot of moolah for years to come despite their split. Read on to know how.

The latest reports come after Taylor Swift got papped with Matty Healy sitting next to each other in a car seemingly looking cozy. Healy according to reports, arrived at the singer’s condo at 12:30 am following her Nashville concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Taylor Swift’s ex-flame, Joe Alwyn will happily walk to the bank as a report in The Sun says Alwyn helped Taylor Swift co-write songs like Betty and Exile on her album Folklore in 2020. A source spilled the beans on the same saying, “Joe will be raking in a fortune from these songs for years. Taylor’s albums sold millions and continue to be huge on streaming services.” The music insider added, “He will easily be making a five-figure sum every year from his contributions. Writing six songs for albums as big as Taylor’s guarantees a healthy income stream for life.”

The source, as per the publication, concluded, “The three albums that talented Joe contributed to have spent ten weeks at No1 between them.” For the unversed, Joe Alwyn used the pseudonym William Bowery to help Taylor Swift in writing songs.

The former love interest of Taylor Swift also co-wrote Sweet Nothing on her latest album Midnights, and he contributed to Champagne Problems and Coney Island from Evermore. He also co-wrote Sweet Nothing on the singer’s latest number-one album Midnights. Since Taylor Swift earns millions from streaming, looks like Joe Alwyn will be having a good time with the regular flow of income.

It was recently reported that Taylor split with Alwyn after the latter apparently could not handle Taylor’s level of fame and unwanted attention from the public.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Taylor Swift Arrives At Her Condo With Alleged Boyfriend Matty Healy Post Midnight Amid Strong Romance Rumours; New ‘Love Story’ In Making, Is It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News