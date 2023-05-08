Taylor Swift has been keeping social media really busy these days! First with her breakup with Joe Alwyn and now with her rumoured romance with the 1975 guitarist Matty Healy. He accompanied Phoebe Bridgers on stage at Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Nashville, and they even allegedly shared a kiss with each other. But now exclusive pictures of him heading to Taylor’s condo have been captured by the media, adding more drama to the entire situation.

Taylor and Joe reportedly dated for six years before breaking up in April. Immediately after they broke up, there were rumours going about that the duo allegedly tied the knot secretly. Meanwhile, Matty’s picture of kissing Phoebe has been going viral on the internet, creating another layer of confusion for the fans.

Daily Mail exclusively captured the pictures of Matty Healy and Taylor Swift together as they arrived at Swift’s condo at 12:30 am on Sunday morning after her Nashville concert for the Eras Tour. The 1975 singer and Swift were photographed in their chauffeured vehicle. Their pictures have been going viral on Twitter, and several claim they are dating.

Taylor Swift’s alleged beau had the same bracelet on him that he was seen wearing earlier that evening. Healy was attending her concert alongside her homies, Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge.

For the record, this is not the first time Taylor has been linked with Matty Healy. Back in 2014, there were reports of them allegedly dating. However, he denied those rumours and reportedly said that being her boyfriend would have been ’emasculating’, per Vanity Fair, and it’s nothing more than harmless flirting. And as for Phoebe Bridgers, the duo have been good friends and often collaborated. Bridgers was rumoured to be in a relationship with Paul Mescal.

