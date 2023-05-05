Taylor Swift fans have decided to pick up their guards and defend Tay’s love life which has been on the radar for the past few days. The singer was in the news for her break up with Joe Alwyn and now is rumoured to be “madly in love” with the 1975 frontman Matty Healy whom she has been reportedly seeing for the past two months. However, fans have now taken it upon themselves to defend Tay’s love life.

A Twitter thread has been taking digs at International media for reporting anything and everything on Taylor. The tweets named many Indian actors who are dating the singer and the tweets claimed the source of such news to be various international web portals. Fans are having a field day slamming the publications for writing baseless rumours about Tay’s love life.

Fans linked Tay to Indian actors and took deep shots at the media for being so bothered about her love life.

A Twitter post shared a picture of Taylor Swift clubbed with Salman Khan and wrote, “Taylor Swift is definitely dating Indian actor and animal rights activist, Salman Khan, Daily Mail reports.”

🚨| Taylor Swift is definitely dating Indian actor and animal rights activist Salman Khan, Daily Mail reports. pic.twitter.com/5EaQvDsXTT — Thomas Chacko (@Ettanstan) May 4, 2023

After this tweet, all hell broke loose as fans started linking the Love Story singer to any name and every name they could possibly think of. “Taylor Swift is reportedly dating Indian Actor Nayanthara, The Sun reports”, a tweet claimed.

🚨|Taylor Swift is reportedly dating Indian Actor Nayanthara, The Sun reports. pic.twitter.com/2xVKwSepQw — queeN (@NayanXOXO) May 5, 2023

Another tweet claimed she was dating another Indian actor saying, “Taylor Swift is reportedly dating Indian Actor Hrithik Roshan, People reports”

🚨|Taylor Swift is reportedly dating Indian Actor Hrithik Roshan, People reports pic.twitter.com/8vA1PX840u — Sara⸆⸉ (Taylor's Version)🧣 (@Slayylor13) May 4, 2023

One more tweet took this joke a step further and wrote, “Taylor Swift is reportedly dating Indian actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the same time, The Sun reports.” Ranveer & Deepika are Indian actors who are a happily married couple.

🚨|Taylor Swift is reportedly dating Indian Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the same time, The Sun reports. pic.twitter.com/51PTB1s1UI — Khush (Taylor's version). (@notsokhushh) May 4, 2023

Netizens even had reactions to this series of tweets. One user commented, “You know what I will definitely believe this wholeheartedly. After all, it is being reported by “The Sun” It’s only the most reputed and revered media house in the world.” One more fan wrote, “Nooo she’s dating Virat and Anushka, *College ki saheliyo se catch-up* (An Indian song) was an Easter egg.”

Referring to Taylor Swift’s link up to Deepika Padukone a comment renamed them as a couple and wrote, “Taypika is real omg.” One more user questioned why Tay’s love life is so important for headlines. “But I don’t why her dating life has become everyone’s obsession and they think they might utilise their liberty by amusing her personal life and choices. You seem like her fan, I think there’re so many out there who belittle her life so it’d be better if we shouldn’t”, read a comment.

“she’s dating the whole world atp”, said one more comment. Another fan pointed out how they should move to India if all these rumours are true. “We’ll move to India forever”, the fan announced. Another user added a disclaimer, “It is a joke regarding how the media is writing false articles about Taylor dating random men ever since her breakup.”

These digs have come up right after The Sun reported Taylor Swift to be dating Matty Healy after her break up with Joe Alwyn. According to The Sun, sources claimed that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are “madly in love” even though they have been dating only for less than two months. The insider further allegedly revealed, “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but the timings just didn’t work out.”

