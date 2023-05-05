Invasion of privacy is something celebs have to go through very often. Sometimes, they are bashed for the same claiming the stunts are for publicity. One such stint was during the film Kurbaan when a private conversation between Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was leaked while she was at an interview. However, the stunt was tagged as a publicity gimmick for the promotion of their film.

Kareena was giving interviews during the promotion of her film with Saif Ali Khan, Kurbaan. It was during the interviews that she took a short break and was seen fidgeting with her phone. A camera zoomed in on the phone and it seemed like a hot conversation between Bebo and her boyfriend Saifu!

The conversation suggested that Saif was trying to calm down a hot-headed Kareena Kapoor Khan after they had an argument of sorts. Saif’s message read, “Jaan.. sorry baby.. will delay trial till 9:00 ok?” While Kareena replied, “You were rude Saif, I am hurt.” Scroll down to read how netizens reacted to their conversation.

A discussion on Reddit about the video started and one of the netizens applauded the cameraman for his hunger for gossip and wrote, “I know this is an invasion of privacy but this cameraman’s dedication to getting the gossip is almost praiseworthy.” One more user wrote, “What do paps even have to do nowadays besides show up when called!” Another user decoded the conversation and wrote, “In the middle of heated arguments jaan.. sorry baby.. will delay trial till 9:00 ok? i miss you.. talking about your role only jaan.”

Another netizen pointed out how Kareena Kapoor Khan is replying she is hurt but is laughing while doing so. “Lmfao she’s a whole ass clown. She’s laughing while typing ‘I am hurt'”, read the comment. One more user pointed out how Kareena Kapoor is such a drama queen. “Me when I wanna start drama with my man”, wrote the user. Another one was in awe of their chemistry and wrote, “The way she blushes. It’s so sweet. What’s amazing is that she still blushes like this when talking about Saif in interviews.”

Only one user pointed out how this could be a publicity stunt as the messages were clearly visible. The user wrote, “Could this be a PR stunt for the film Kurbaan? They’re having an argument and he happens to drop the fact the trailer is dropping at 9?”

Even a video shared on Reddit shows how Kareena Kapoor is doing nothing on her phone and just fidgeting. You can watch the video and read the discussion over it here.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently working on Hansal Mehta’s The Crew while Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his magnum opus Adipurush where he plays Raavan opposite Ram Prabhas and Sita Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.

Saif will also join Jr NTR and Janvhi Kapoor in their next film while Kareena Kapoor will gear up for the release of her two films currently into post-production – The Buckingham Murders and The Devotion of Suspect.

